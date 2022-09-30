SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Toots” Irene Klein, 97, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Evelyn was born November 7, 1924 to Agnes (Cornthwaite) and William earl Alexander in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1942.

Evelyn worked as an LPN for Sharon Regional Hospital.

On November 12, 1943 she married her husband, the late Jacob Klein, who passed away October 14, 1999.

She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Sharon.

Evelyn was proud to be the first woman to manage the South Pymatuning Municipal Authority. She was also a member of the Sharpsville Women’s Club and the Art Guild of Sharon.

As a self-taught artist, she loved to paint. She also loved to watch professional bull riding.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Pamela L. (David R.) Finney of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania and Sandra L. (Robert L.) Ridgway, Jr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Bushy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jacob; sisters, Alberta Carr and Stella Osbourne and brother, William Alexander.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Sharon, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Kelley Schanely officiating.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.