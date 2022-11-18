SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erla Jean McCann, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Nugent Convalescent Home on November 7, 2022. She was 98 years of age.

Jean was born on January 14, 1924 in Sharon to Thomas and Ruby (Anderson) Murphy.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School and was of the Presbyterian faith.

Jean spent her life as a homemaker, loving mother, and caregiver and was an avid reader and walking enthusiast. Most days of her adult life she could be seen walking in Buhl Park until her health made it no longer possible.

She was married for over 60 years to Joseph E “Bud” McCann who preceded her in death in 2002.

Surviving are three sons, Barry E McCann (Ronelle), Hermitage, Jeffrey A McCann (Peggy), Hermitage and Attorney Kenneth K McCann (Betty), Sharpsville. Two grandchildren Bradley E McCann (Jane), Cave Creek, Arizona and Laurie Zappone (Michael) Mt Lebanon, Pennsylvania and five great grandchildren, Hendrix and Harris McCann and Caroline, Meredith, and Michael Zappone as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was proceeded in death by her parents and four siblings, Helen Foster, Gerald Murphy, Wendell Murphy and Lois Letcher.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Erla Jean (Murphy) McCann, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.