TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – E. Eilene Urmson, 91, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 22, 2023 at Whispering Oaks in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Eilene was born on September 24, 1931 to Wilbert and Erma (Jewel) Nickel.

Surviving her is her husband Gordon L. Urmson whom she married April 28, 1950; her son, Roger Urmson and his partner Ralph; daughter, Amy Schaller and her husband Bob; son in law, Randy Carnino; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Carnino.

Friends may call Tuesday June 27, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

