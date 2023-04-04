HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann Volsko passed away on April 1, 2023 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home, Hermitage.

Dorothy was born July 6, 1928, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Agnes (Fowler) Holub and Michael Holub.

She attended Sacred Heart School, Sharon and Harborcreek High School, Harborcreek Pennsylvania.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Stephen Volsko on November 18, 1950 in St. Ann’s Church, Farrell. She loved to share the story of going to Stephen’s sister’s house in New York for their honeymoon and the 28 hour train ride back to the valley due to the blizzard of November 1950.

Dorothy was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage. She was active in their catering service and their CCD program.

A devoted housewife, Dorothy and Stephen raised four children, Stephen G., Gregory (Carol), Gallatin, Tennessee, Barbara (Gerald) Volsko Smith, Athens, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Donna), Hermitage. Dorothy is also survived by her five grandchildren, Joy Volsko, St. Louis, Missouri, Evan Smith, Athens, Ohio, Elena Smith, Dayton, Ohio, Nicholas (Anastasia) Volsko, Willoughby, Ohio, Stephen (Gina) Volsko, Westerville, Ohio, six great-grandchildren, Joseph, Drayden, Cameron, Brahm, Sophia and Grace, two step-grandchildren, Gregory (Kristie) Camp, DesLoge, Missouri and Michelle (Jamie) Horton, Edwards Colorado and five step-great-grandchildren Riley, Melissa, Holly, Campbell, and Luke.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen who passed away on January 7, 1990, their infant son Stephen G., and her brothers Robert and Paul Holub.

The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Crago and his staff for caring for Dorothy over the years.

The family would also like to thank the administrative staff, social workers, RNs, LPNs, aides, Physical Therapy staff, and activities staff for their care of Dorothy while at St. John XXIII.

A special thank you to the ladies on the 3rd floor at the Garden Way Apartments. Your love and care for Dorothy kept her going. We will never forget your kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church 2230 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA in memory of Dorothy.

Friends may call Tuesday April 11, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA. Parastas prayer service will be offered at 4:00 p.m.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Kevin E. Marks officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.