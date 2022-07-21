SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Crosby passed away peacefully at 3:14 a.m. on Thursday July 21, 2022 in her Sharon home after an extended illness. She was 80 years old.

Mrs. Crosby was born on April 1, 1942 in Sharon, P ennsylvania to John Garrett and Edna (Allen) Johnson.

She attended West Middlesex Schools.

She was also a loyal and faithful member since 1997 of Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, Farrell.

Donna was a local business woman, owning and operating Crosby’s Personal Care Home, a business in which she began to give persons with disabilities a safe, loving home with a family environment. For 44 years, she was the wife of her best friend, Johnnie Joe “John” Crosby, who passed away on April 4, 2008. They were married on May 16, 1963.

She is survived by her daughters, Edna M. Keck of Sharon, Carol (Kip) Thomas of West Middlesex, Donna (Tom) Bobby of Sharpsville, April Williams (Leon Reid) of Sharon, P ennsylvania; a son, William “Bill” (Terri) Keck; sisters, Sara Lock, Joyce Craig, Ruth Bewley; brothers, Frank Johnson, Tom Johnson; several grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Charles Williams, several brothers and sisters, a grandson, Mathew Sternthal, and a great granddaughter, Haylei Keck.

Friends may call Tuesday July 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 pm. in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd, Hermitage

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home.

Internment will take place in Morefield Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory

