BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Durkot, 85, of Brookfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was born May 21, 1938 to John and Dorothy (Kudelko) Durkot in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

On September 4, 1965 he married his wife, Joan (Kubyako), who survives him at home.

Donald was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Church where he was an usher and counter.

He also fought in the Peacetime War as a member of the United States Air Force.

He worked for Sawhill as a Pipe Cutter.

In addition, Donald was also an Eagle Scout.

Donald is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons, Jeffrey and Charles Durkot, both of Brookfield, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy.

Friends may call Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Byzantine Church with Father Kevin Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.