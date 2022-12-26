SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Kurtanich, 89, of Sharpsville Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday December 25, 2022 at Clepper Manor Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Dolores was born on May 31, 1933, to George and Ann Darich of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was a dedicated employee with Waldman Meats in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where she would be called upon to take on the duties of Store Manager for more the ten years. Also, as she was a teenager and young adult, Dolores would work at Sharon Regional Hospital as Cafeteria Assistant and Cashier.

Dolores was married to Michael Kurtanich of Mercer, 66 glorious years she became the best mother in the world.

Dolores was a wonderful wife, mother and teacher to her family that absolutely loved and adored her for the hard work and dedication that she took in raising her family.

Dolores was a longtime member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Where she was an active member supporting the actives of church Guild Social Club, Church catering, along with sports groups of bowling, softball and golf leagues. Dolores absolutely loved St Michael Church which she considered the parish to be family.

Dolores is survived by daughters, Shirley (Ed) Swartz of Hutto, Texas , Mary (Rick) Hawley of Louisville, Ohio, sons, Richard Kurtanich of Hubbard, Ohio, and Mark Kurtanich of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Dolores has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Joshua (Jackie) Hawley of East Liverpool Ohio, Jason (So young) Hawley of Buford Georgia, Bradley Hawley, USAF Germany, Trevor (Kaori) Wynn Valrico Florida, Amanda Kurtanich Concord North Carolina, Kurtis Kurtanich of Hubbard, Ohio. Great Grandchildren, River Hawley, Riley Hawley and Marlowe Hawley.

Dolores was preceded in death by husband Michael Kurtanich, her son Michael Kurtanich, Jr., daughters, Paula Wynn of Tampa, Florida, Marsha Kurtanich of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Grandson, Mason Wynn of Tampa, Florida.

Parastas pray service will begin Thursday December 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Friends may call Thursday December 29, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Panachida prayer service will be offered Friday December 30, 2022 at 10:30 am in the funeral home before Funeral Divine Liturgy.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Father Kevin Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

