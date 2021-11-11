Demetrio “Dan” DeMatteis, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Demetrio “Dan” DeMatteis, 86, of Sharpsville, passed away on November 9, 2021.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on September 8, 1935 to Columba (Colatti) and Pasquale DeMatteis.

He attended New Castle High School.

On October 6, 1973, he married his wife, Elvera (DeJulia) DeMatteis who survives at home.

Dan was employed with Dean Foods as a driver – salesman. He was very proud of his job of 35 years and was known as “Dancing Dan your friendly milk man”.

He was a member of the American Legion, West Penn Miata Club and attended St. Bartholomew Church for the past 48 years. He enjoyed being Santa for the Sharpsville Service Club as well as watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees. He leaves behind his beloved dog, Sofia

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army.

Dan is survived by his wife, a daughter, Michelle (Mark) Stenander of Hermitage, a son, Phillip DeMatteis of Farrell, five grandchildren, James and Chelsea Stenander, Shannon, John (Missy) and Tom (Megan) Kratko, seven great grandchildren, Callie and Wyatt Stratter, Tristan and Victoria Bremick, Laynie, Adyson and Fisher Kratko, a sister in law, Bonni (Saul) DePofi, and many “favorite” nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Anne (Frank) Chiaro and Mary (Con) Dely, brothers Crescendo DeMatteis and Rudolph (Josephine) DeMatteis, a father in law, James DeJulia, a mother in law, Viola DeJulia, brother in law, Louis (Rosemarie) DeJulia, a daughter in law, Sandy DeMatteis and former spouse, Armaleine DeMatteis.

Friends may call Monday November 15, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church 311 W. Ridge Ave. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Father Matthew Strickenberger officiating. Full military honors will be offered following mass. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

The family asks that you wear a mask for services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter 2599 Broadway Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148, St Bartholomew Church “Pantry fund”, or Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, Pa 16121

Arrangements entrusted to SHERMAN Funeral Home and Crematory

A television tribute will air Friday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.