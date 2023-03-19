CLARK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean Thomas Parshall, 83, of Clark, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Steward Medical Center.

He was born January 22, 1940, to the late Eva and Richard Parshall and had three siblings, Helen O’Hare, who lives in California, Chuck and Richard who are deceased.

Dean graduated from Hickory High School in 1957.

While in school, he worked at Donnelly’s Supermarket. Dean spent his career in the Grocery Industry working his way up to a regional director. He was co-owner of Kinsman Super Market and retired from Produce Express.

Dean was in the U.S. Army Reserve, served on Clark Borough Council for 20 years and volunteered for the Clark Fire Department. He enjoyed “polka music”, golfing, sports, either attending them or listening to them on the radio, animals and feeding the birds. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and sharing in their various activities.

Dean married Phyliss M. Hough on April 9, 1960 in The First Baptist Church of Sharon; together they have three children, Dana (Butch) Scott, Tom (Amy) Parshall and Jim Parshall; four grandchildren, Jason Scott, Michael Parshall, Alyson (Ryan) Maurice and Tyler (Chelsey) Parshall and two great-granddaughters, Julia Maurice and Ellie Parshall. Dean also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Robert Hough, two sister-in- laws, Lucille Brest and Agnes Hough and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made in Dean’s name to the Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, the Clark Volunteer Fire Department or donor’s choice.

Friends may call Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles Street, Clark, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor William Locke officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

