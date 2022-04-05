SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl (Cherie) Francine Porterfield, 44, of Sharon, P ennsylvania passed away peacefully Saturday April 2, 2022 in UPMC Passavant surrounded by her beloved family after a brief illness.

Cheryl was born February 23rd, 1978, to Patricia (Rabousky) and Francis Huzina in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

After attending Farrell High School, she married her soul mate and the love of her life Anthony Allen Porterfield on June 21, 1997. He survives her at home.

She enjoyed crafting, traveling to casinos, couponing and taking photographs of family, friends and wildlife.

Cheryl was affectionately known as “everyone’s mom”. She never met a stranger. She was a compassionate person whose gift was taking care of others and helping anyone she could.

She previously worked for Ponderosa Steakhouse as a cook where she made many lifelong friends. She worked there until the day they closed, after which she chose to devote all her time to being a wife and stay-at-home mother.

Her children were the love of her life, and she never missed their sporting events and loved volunteering in the concession stands and fundraisers. She had a huge heart. She welcomed anyone who stopped to visit as she loved to sit on the porch, have a cup of coffee and talk. She enjoyed helping plan and attend extended family gatherings. It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, Anthony, she is survived by a daughter, Briana Porterfield and her significant other, Tyler Hailey of Sharon, P ennsylvania; sons, Tyler Porterfield and his significant other, Ivy DiClaudio of Sharon, P ennsylvania, Kyle Porterfield and his significant other, Emily Smith of Sharon, P ennsylvania; her father, Francis Huzina, sisters, Dawn Sutton and Michelle (Brad) Martin, brothers, Patsy (Angie) Penzerro, Daniel (Sherry) Penzerro and Michael (Carie) Penzerro and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a stepdaughter, Ashlee Porterfield, her significant other Maurice Taylor and her daughter Rylee.

She is now reunited with family who proceeded her in death, namely her mother Patricia Huzina.

Please honor Cheryl’s memory by making someone smile today by performing an unexpected act of kindness and spreading love and joy to your fellow man.

Friends may call Friday April 8, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held Friday April 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Francine (Huzina) Porterfield, please visit our floral store.