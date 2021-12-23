HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Merchant fell asleep on Monday, December 19, 2021, finally at peace. He was 90 years old.

He was the son of Abe and Mary Agnes Merchant.

Charles was born in Clarksville, Pennsylvania and was raised in Clay Furnace alongside his brothers, Bud and Frank and his sister, Lauretta.

He served in the Korean War, retired from Sharon Steel and enjoyed coaching softball and little league.

He married once on May 16, 1953, to Marylouise Merchant, who passed away in 2004 after 52 years of marriage.

Charles is survived by his children, Bill, David and Linda; also surviving are his seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

His was not a complicated life, though he was a complicated person. Chuck tried to be a good man who didn’t always succeed, but kept trying. Now, he is finally with God and at peace, having a chili dog while rooting on his Browns and Bengals.

From your children, Thank You Dad.

Per his wish a private burial was held in Hillcrest next to his wife.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory

