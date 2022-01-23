SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Rose Hunyadi of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was 66 years old.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1955 to Carl, Sr. and Virginia (Cinicola) Hunyadi.

Carol was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She was a caring friend to all who knew her and she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved to spoil them!

She is survived by her brothers, Carl (Linda) Hunyadi, Jr., Mark (Cindy) Hunyadi, Matthew (Carol) Hunyadi; nephews, Tony (Steph) Hunyadi and Adam (Mandi) Hunyadi; niece, Jessica (Jeff) Catterson; great-nephews, Bradly (Brittany) Hunyadi, Tommy Hunyadi, Dylan Hunyadi, Sully Hunyadi and Max Hunyadi and niece, Paige Catterson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Patrick Hunyadi.

Per her request, no services will be held at this time.

Donations may be made In Carol’s memory to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage PA 16148 or to the Akron Children’s Hospital, 214 West Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

