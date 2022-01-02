HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Gordon Phillips was a caring and thoughtful person. He passed away due to natural causes on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the age of 45. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

He was born to Jackie and Dick Phillips on January 12, 1976, at Farrell Osteopathic Hospital.

Brad attended Sharpsville Area Senior High School (Class of 1994), where he was active in wrestling, golf, track and baseball. He graduated from Westminster College in 1999.

Soon after, Brad pursued a career in his passion, golf and became a PGA Professional. He worked as a golf pro at Sharon Country Club, Green Oaks, Olde Stonewall and River Forest. Later, he taught golf lessons at GOLFTEC in Columbus, Ohio.

Brad most enjoyed spending time with his daughters and he shared his avid love of all sports with them. He also took great pleasure in cooking for his family and gardening. Most recently, Brad spent his time volunteering at Meals on Wheels.

Brad is survived by his wife, Rachel Bleckman Phillips; his adoring daughters, Claire and Paige Phillips; parents, Dick and Jackie Phillips; siblings, Doug Phillips, Traci (Tim) LaValle and nieces and nephews, Katie (Mark) Schrier, Scott Phillips and Brian Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or to the First Tee golf development program for youths at firsttee.org.

Friends are welcome to gather Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road.

Prayers and remembrances will be expressed, starting at 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bradley Gordon Phillips, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.