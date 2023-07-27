HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Applegate, 90 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. She passed at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 29, 1933, to Charles and Eliza Bryan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Bev was a 1953 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She married Richard (Dick) A. Applegate on September 19, 1953. They were married for 47 years before his passing in 2000.



She was employed in the office at Westinghouse in her early years where she made some lifetime friends and later worked side by side with her husband Dick at Hickory Commercial Printing for more than 20 years.



She was a widow for more than 23 years and enjoyed spending time with her family and especially with her sister and best friend Shirley Alfredo. She loved going to Buhl Park for concerts and enjoyed sitting on her front porch and talking with her neighbors. She lit up like a light when her granddaughters and great granddaughters came to see her, she was lovingly referred to as GG.



She was a member of Central Christian Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania for more than 70 years.



Surviving is her daughter Lisa Gearhart (Donald), her son Richard J. Applegate. Her granddaughter’s Lindsey Finlan (Chris) and Chelsey Parshall (Tyler), Melissa Applegate and Jackie Applegate. Her two little shining lights her great granddaughter’s Ava June Finlan and Ellie Lynn Parshall. Her sister Shirley Alfredo, her brother Harry Bryan (Marlene), and her cousin Barbara Cutler.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eliza Bryan Diefenderfer and Charles Bryan, her stepfather Verne Diefenderfer and her husband Richard Applegate as well as many other family members and good friends.

Friends may call Friday July 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Central Christian Church at 218 Meadowbrook Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be held Friday July 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the Central Christian Church officiated by Rev. Joe Frank.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest cemetery.

Donations can be made to Central Christian Church or Buhl Park.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

