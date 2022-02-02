HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aurelia M. (Dragomire) Palanti, 102, of Hermitage (formerly of Farrell) passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She was born on July 22, 1919 to Nicholae and Anna (Ioana Andone) Dragomire in Canton, Ohio.

She married Lawrence Palanti, Sr. in Kentucky on October 10, 1942. Lawrence (Cap) passed away on June 9, 2002. They spent 60 years together.

Aurelia was a homemaker who deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandson. She loved to bake desserts for them (especially her clothespin cookies and Yule log). She was an excellent cook and was known for her homemade ravioli and cavatelli. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and working in her puzzle books daily. She also loved to crochet and made hundreds of afghans, tablecloths, doilies and gave them to family and friends. She also donated to those in need. She enjoyed traveling to Saratoga, New York, Florida, Disney and Hawaii with her family and friends. She liked scratching her Pennsylvania and Ohio Lottery tickets.

She was of the Catholic Faith and belonged to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was the most loving and generous Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend and special Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was thought of as a second Mother by nieces, Frances (Palanti) Papa, her sister, Roberta (Palanti) Kukol and always thought of our friend, Gary Deperini as her second son. She was always willing to give her time and energy whenever needed. She had a great sense of humor and found it in many situations, especially with her family and birthday cards. She was loved by all who knew her. She was the Best.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Marcie) Palanti, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania; daughter, Lorraine P. (James) Guerino of Farrell, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Gianna Guerino (John Eaton), Jason Guerino, Justin (Mandy) Guerino, Jordan Guerino, John-Michael Guerino (Kayla Piccirilli); great-grandson, Jamison Guerino and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her friends, a sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Miller; brothers, Charles Dragomire, John Dragomire, Nicholas Dragomire and Virgil Dragomire.

Memorial services will be held on Friday February 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Matt Ruyechan in the SHERMAN Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd, Hermitage 16148

Arrangements entrusted to SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

