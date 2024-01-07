WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur L. Lehman, 61, of West Middlesex, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

He was born on February 19, 1962, in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Virginia C. (Geiwitz) and Russell A. Lehman.

Arthur was a 1980 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

After high school he became a mechanic for Chevron USA Inc.

He was a member of a local pool club, loved NASCAR, attended Talladega Races, enjoyed working on vehicles, lawn mowers and other small engines for friends and family and made many useful things without a pattern. but most of all he loved Chevy.

Arthur is survived by his sister, Audrey Lehman of Sharon, Pennsylvania and nephew, Jeremy (Nicole) Poff of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell A. and Virginia Lehman; brother Russell E. Lehman and girlfriend, Linda Marshall.

Friends may call Friday January 12, 2024 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA, 16148. Funeral services will be held immediately after in the funeral home with Pastor Kladitis of Faith Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will take place in Glennwood Cemetery.

