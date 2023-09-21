WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – April L. Negrea, 59, of West Middlesex passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 surrounded by her family and loved ones.



April was born September 15, 1964 to Loretta Jean (Lenzi) and Donald Homer Redmond in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She attended Mercer High School and was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church.

She worked for the West Middlesex Area School District as a bus driver for over 20 years; she had deep compassion for the kids she drove.

On August 21, 1982 she married the love of her life, Mark Joseph Negrea, who survives at home.



April was the true definition of family-centered. Over the years they built a life of love and happiness. Being with her children and grandchildren brought pure joy to her life. April loved Sunday spaghetti dinners, family vacations at the beach, following and listening to her husband’s band, working in her flowerbeds, traveling to nearby casinos, and most importantly spending time with her family.



Surviving is her husband, Mark, daughters, Markie Negrea of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Miranda (Garin) Wyberg of Neshannock, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Noah Wyberg, Elliana Wyberg, sister, Tammy (Tim) Bour of Sharpsville, and brother, Donald (Lisa) Redmond of Sharpsville.



She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



April will be missed immensely by her family, friends, and all those who loved her.



Friends may visit Monday September 25, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.



Funeral services will be held Monday September 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Lego officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

