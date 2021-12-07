WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Shaffer, 79, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at The Grove of Greenville, a skilled nursing center.

She was born on July 30, 1942 to George K. and Violet L. Shafer in Conneration, Clarion Company, Pennsylvania.

Ann worked as an LPN in Home Health Care.

She was preceded in death by her husband and knight in shining armor, Harold Shaffer to whom she was married 32 years and cousin Joan Means of Grove City, Pennsylvania.

As a student, Ann studied hard to receive excellent grades and loved singing in the high school choir and playing the piano. She was known by her classmates as the “quietest” in their senior class which changed when she married Harold and found herself. Many students young and old benefitted by her piano lessons which her husband encouraged her in.

She attended Mercer County career center in an LPN program and won the governor’s award for Senior Citizen Achievement.

She was a faithful member of the Hubbard Church of God. She loved going to the camp meetings in the summers and enjoying the country gospel music.

Ann is survived by one brother, George and his wife, Donna Shafer, who live in Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Pam and her husband, Sam Bryant, who are missionaries in Mexico with Wycliffe Bible Translators; a cousin, Cheryl Maynard of Greenville, Pennsylvania and many cousins and nephews. She will be highly missed by her best friend, Beverly Daugherty.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Her service will be followed by burial in the Glenwood Cemetery in Clark, Pennsylvania, beside her husband, Harold, who died February 28, 2001. The cremated remains of her beloved dog and faithful companion, Blondie will be buried with her.

Donations in memory of Ann can be made to the Salvation Army or the Sharon Senior Center.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may view her memorial service online through Facebook Live on Sherman Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

