Ann Marie Sherman, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Sherman, 80, of Sharon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Nugent’s Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hermitage.

Ann was born May 9, 1941 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Ann L. (Wasko) and James Gregory.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School class of 1960.

Ann worked for Packard Electric on the assembly line.

On June 18, 1965 she married her husband, Thomas Howard Sherman, who passed away in 2003.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church in Sharon.

Ann occasionally enjoyed shopping, however, most important to her was taking care of her family and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving Ann are her daughters, Kim (Mark) Steen of Hermitage and Kelly Sherman of Sharon; son, Jeff Sherman of Sharon, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, David, Mckenzie and her husband, Casey, from Clearwater, Florida and Gary of Hermitage and one great-granddaughter, Violet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Gregory and James Gregory and son, Thomas J. Sherman.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Burial will take pace in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

