SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew “Mike” Ratvasky, of Sharpsville, passed away on Sunday July 17, 2022 at the age of 71 in Allegheny Health Network Grove City.

He was born to Andrew and Pauline (Poyak) Ratvasky on July 17, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was formerly employed at General Motors Lordstown as an Operator.

Mike loved History and was especially interested in the history of Gettysburg. He played softball for many local leagues, among them Pepsi-Cola. When he wasn’t playing ball, he enjoyed deer hunting. He had a passion for horses and owned thoroughbreds, placing in many Pennsylvania tracks as well as Mountaineer Park, West Virginia.

He is survived by his significant other of 34 years, Gina DelFratte and her children, Aaron (Lauren) DelFratte, Stephanie (Mike) Lindstrom, Stephan (Gretchen) DelFratte; sister, Andrea (Nick) Kucik; nephew, Brian Kucik; niece, Melissa (Jerry) Cannone.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Per his request, no services will be held.

His family would like to thank Allegheny Health Network Hospice

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Andrew “Mike” Ratvasky, please visit our floral store.