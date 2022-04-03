SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Lynn Fryman, 45, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Amy was born to Charles and Janet Fryman (Amon) on May 17, 1976 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She lived in Sharon with her partner and best friend, Mark Bosela.

On December 24, 2006, she married Bryan Giovanelli. She loved him dearly until his passing in 2007.

She graduated from Hickory High School in 1994.

She is survived by her parents Charles and Janet of Venice, Florida; her sisters, Abby (David) Cannone of Pittsburgh and MaKenzie (KaSum) Ngai of Indiana, Pennsylvania; brother, Todd Fryman of southern California; daughter, Cassidy (Chris) Harper, age 26 of Sharon; grandson, Logan Harper, age two; son, Liam Giovanelli, age 17. of Hermitage and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth (Brown) Fryman of Sharpsville and George and Phyllis (Leipheimer) Amon of Hermitage.

Amy was a lover of all animals and took in more rescues than anyone could count. Amy was always there to help a friend, even when she had nothing to give. Above all, she was kind. We know that her sweet hippie soul is in heaven dancing.

“Fare you well, fare you well. I love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul” (Jerry Garcia/Robert Hunter)

There will be no formal services. Amy’s final resting place will be in Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, a place of friendship and peace for Amy.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Amy’s memory to The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

