SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alma M. Fobes, 92, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in UPMC Hospital Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Alma was born July 17, 1929 to Ethel (Furrow) and Aubrey Houck in Beckley, West Virginia.

On September 27, 1947 she married her husband Eugene W. Fobes who passed away March 20, 2019.

She worked most of her life as a waitress in numerous restaurants from Washington D.C. to Mercer County.

She was a member of the South Pymatuning Community Church.

Alma loved cooking and spending time with her family. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing, which is where she met her husband Eugene.

Alma is survived by her children, Sandra (Tom) Stotler of Berkley Springs, West Virginia, Clyde (Kathy) Fobes of Susquehanna Depot, Pennsylvania, Ethel Zahniser of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Ernie (Leisa) Fobes of Shenango Township, Pennslyvania. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene W. Fobes; son, Charles (Kathleen) Fobes and son in law, Delmont Zahniser.

Friends may call Tuesday May 3, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. Funeral services will be held immediately after at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Searle officiating.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma M. Fobes, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.