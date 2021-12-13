FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert T. Bellucci, 84, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2021 at Saint John XXIII Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania following an extended illness.

Albert was born on April 7, 1937 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Alfonso and Angeline (Caputo) Bellucci.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1955 and went on to graduate from Barber school in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was also in the Army in Washington state. After coming home from the Army, he opened up Al’s Barber Shop in Wheatland, Pennsylvania. He also worked for Aqua Water Co., where he retired from in 1999.

His greatest hobby was making wine. He also enjoyed traveling, especially taking tours and cruises. Most of all, he enjoyed taking summer vacations with his family to the Outer Banks. He enjoyed taking his grandpuppies, Musket, Maggie, Hailey, Grace and Charlie for their walks.

Albert is survived by his wife, Rose (Hranko) Bellucci to whom he was married for 55 years, a son, Christopher (Julie) Bellucci of West Middlesex, a daughter, Stephanie (Shane) Henning of Matthews, North Carolina, a grandson, Aidan Bellucci of Akron, Ohio, granddaughters, Rachael Bellucci of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Allyson Henning of Matthews, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Julius Bellucci.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd. Farrell, PA 16121 or to a charity of your choice.

Friends may call Thursday December 16, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held Thursday December 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Matthew Ruyechan officiating.

Burial will take place in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

