Stephen J. Pozeg, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. Pozega, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, July 6, 2019, at Humility House in Austintown with his family by his side.

Stephen was born October 20, 1935, in Girard, a son of the late Michael and Barbara Molinar Pozega and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1953 graduate of Girard High School and worked for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake Company for over 32 years, retiring in 1995.

Steve was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Girard Council, where he was past-Grand Knight.

Steve was very active in the community. He was a member and past-president of the Girard School Board and served for a time as Girard’s 4th Ward Councilman. He was also a member of the Girard High School Band Boosters and served on the school’s Homecoming Committee,

Mr. Pozega was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

The love of his life and best friend, his wife, Mary Jane Lovecchio Pozega, whom he married May 4, 1957, passed away June 1, 2003.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Stephanie Pozega, with whom he made his home and Barbara (Tom) Patrick, also of Girard and two sisters, Gladys Miller of Jackson, Tennessee and Barbara (Joseph) Cercone of Girard.

Besides his wife, siblings Joseph Pozega, Helen Adams, Stanley Pozega, Mary Mullen, John Pozega, Michael Pozega, Peter Pozega, Paul Pozega and infant Katherine Pozega, preceded him death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Entombment will take place privately on Thursday, July 11, at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Steve will be laid to rest next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, Steve’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (or on the internet through www.stjude.org/); or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Steve’s family would like to thank the staff at Humility House and the staff of Hospice of the Valley, for their kindness shown and care given to Steve and his family during his illness.