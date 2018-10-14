Watch Live: 27 First News

Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary

Columbiana, Ohio - October 12, 2018

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 06:06 PM EDT

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Stephen J. Pavelko, 89, of Columbiana, died at 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Parkside Health Care Center.

Mr. Pavelko was born July 6, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Mikel and Terazia Pavelko and lived in the area all of his life.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening and spending winters in Florida.

He had been employed several years as an electrical foreman at NRM in Columbiana, retiring in 1989.

His wife, the former Mary M. Smith, whom he married May 2, 1959, died June 11, 2009.

He was survived by a daughter, Darlene (Arley) Bartholow of Columbiana; a son, Stephen (Diandra) Pavelko, Jr., of Columbiana; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Pavelko.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with John Bush, officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 18, at the funeral home.

Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


