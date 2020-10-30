Stephanie Toles, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Stephanie Toles will be held Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church in Canton, Ohio.

Ms. Toles departed this life Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Mercy Health Care Center in Canton, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Massillon Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio.

