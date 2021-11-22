Stephanie Meikle Montalto, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie Meikle Montalto, formerly of Boardman, passed away suddenly at her home in Savannah, Georgia at the age of 56.

Stefi will forever be remembered for her infectious laugh and love of life.

While in Georgia, she served on the social committee of her condo association. Her time in Savannah was spent loving the sun, sand and friends.

Stefi grew up in Boardman where she was a 1983 graduate.

She served the community as a member of the Junior League of Youngstown and had a career as a flight attendant.

Stefi is preceded in death by a cousin, David J. Ziegler; mother, Sondra L. Meikle; uncle, L. David Ziegler and her grandparents.

Stefi leaves behind her father, Ronald S. Meikle; two children; two grandchildren; her sisters, Sondra Meikle Clevenger (Dan) and Susan Meikle Wooley (Steve); four nephews and a niece.

Not to be forgotten is the love and strength provided by Stefi’s friends who were sisters too.

To honor her memory, there will be a celebration of life, “Stefi Style” at Café 422, 8586 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44514, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.