Stephanie Ann Penson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie Ann Penson, 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 8:37 a.m. at Caprice Nursing Center, following an extended illness.

She was born May 17, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Moses and Morisetta Tarver Penson.

Ms. Penson was employed with McDonalds for three years as a food prep, before retiring in 2015. She also worked for Carrington South Nursing Center in dietary.

She was a 1976 graduate of North High School.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed walking, music and reading books.

She leaves to mourn one son, Sayyeed Penson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one daughter, Ms. Rosetta “Sparkle” Penson of Youngstown; two brothers, George W. Penson III of Youngstown and Randy (Iris) Spencer of Struthers; seven sisters, Ms. Linda Hall Penson of Concord, North Carolina, Ms. Brenda Grear, Ms. Ruby Pearl Penson, Ms. Barbara Woods, all of Youngstown, Ms. Morisetta Penson of Alabama, Ms. Viola Penson of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Tonja Spencer Donadelle of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Terell Stephan Moses Penson of Youngstown and Ms. SaNiya Anna Marie Penson and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one uncle, George W. Penson, Jr.; one aunt, Ms. Dorothy Penson, who raised her and two nephews, Eric Terrell Penson and Charles Penson.

A memorial aervice will be held at a later date.

Family will receive friends at 280 Potomac Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.