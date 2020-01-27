Stella Modorcia, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stella Modorcia, age 99, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020 at AustinWoods Care Center.

She was born January 16, 1921 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Yawdocha (Smolak) Harbol.

Stella lived in Monroe, Michigan for over 40 years before returning to Youngstown.

She worked in sales in the jewelry business and was known for her famous quilts.

Precious memories of Stella live on with her two sisters, Sophie Hart of Toledo and Jeanette Pollard (James) of Austintown and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; four sisters, Ann Benyo, Mary Smuk, Helen Herman and Jenny Phillips and two brothers, Frank Harbol and John Harbol.

Per her request, services and burial will be conducted privately.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to AustinWoods Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for the loving care they provided for Stella, day in and day out.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.


