Stella Marie Richards Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Stella Marie Richards, 94, of Warren Avenue, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

She was born August 2, 1924 in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Antonia (DiMasi) Carkitto.

She was married to the late Philip D. Richards who died April 9, 2002.

Mrs. Richards was a bookkeeper for Central Heating and the New Castle Transit Authority for a number of years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and spending time with her family, children and grandchildren.

She is survived by six children, Albert A. Richards and his wife, Maureen, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Janice M. Colaluca and her husband, Robert, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Philip J. Richards and his wife, Mary, of New Castle, Michael D. Richards and his wife, Annlyn, of New Castle, David A. Richards and his wife, Doreen, of New Castle and Mary Ann Richards of New Castle; one brother, Louis Carkitto of New Castle; one sister, Joann Candiello of Cranberry Township; her sister-in-law, Mary Filigenzi of New Castle; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Valentino Carkitto; two sisters, Mary DiMuccio and Yolanda DiRaimo and her grandson, Robert Colaluca.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church. Father Anthony Sciarappa will be officiating. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.