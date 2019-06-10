Stella M. Langiotti Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Stella M. Langiotti, age 93, of Leech Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

She was born in Farrell on September 19, 1925 a daughter of Ben and Genevieve (Karpinski) Krokoski.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

On November 6, 1948, Stella married Joseph A. Langiotti, he passed away December 18, 2012.

She retired in 1983 from Greenville High School cafeteria after 15 years of employment.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

Stella was also a member of the American Legion Post #140 Auxiliary, Greenville V.F.W. Post #3374 Auxiliary, Booster Club, Ministers of Mercy and Young at Heart at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church and volunteered at the Greenville Good Shepard.

She enjoyed bowling and was a member of First Nighters and St. Michael’s bowling leagues and truly enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by four daughters, Linda Kerr and her husband, Larry, of Edinboro, Carole Langiotti of Greenville, Sandra Dutko and her husband, Michael, of Stoneboro and Laura Zinger and her husband, Marcus, of Stafford, Virginia; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; two brothers, Henry Krokoski and Raymond Krokoski and a granddaughter, Jennifer Kerr.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street in Greenville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michael’s Mantle of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or St. Paul’s Auxiliary, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

