Stella D. Barrett, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stella D. Barrett, age 87, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, February 10, 2020.



She was born on September 30, 1932 in Franklinville, New York.

She was a 1949 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, New York and a 1951 graduate Bryant & Stratton Business Institute (Accounting and Secretarial Course) in Buffalo, New York.

She was an administrative assistant for 24 years at Werner Company, retiring in 2000.



Stella was a devoted loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading books, taking short trips and visiting wineries.

On September 10, 1977 Stella married William K. Barrett, he passed away January 11, 2020.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville and a former member of First Presbyterian Church, Olean, New York, where she was past president of the Women’s Association. She was also a member of OES Electra Chapter 84, Olean, New York, where she was previously the worthy matron and the Red Hat Society. She was a volunteer at UPMC Greenville.



Stella is survived by a daughter, Julie Monroe ( David Maggio) of Fredonia, New York; three sons, Andrew (Tami) Barrett of Greenville, North Carolina, Jon (Tina) Barrett of Olean, New York and Mike (Lynn) Barrett of Margate, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Leota Jones and Jean Swartz both of Warren, Pennsylvania; two brothers-in-law, Dick Barrett of Warren, Pennsylvania and Ray (Leona) Barrett of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John Walter and Esther “Myrle” (Weaver) Dallas of Franklinville, New York and her husband, Bill.



A Celebration of Life for Stella will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Gallery Grille Restaurant, 365 Mercer Road, Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road #108, New Castle, PA 16105 or St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.