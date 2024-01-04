HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Lambert, age 80, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Pine Grove Healthcare Center in Geneva.

He was born September 12, 1943 in Cleveland, the son of Cleveland and Nancy J. (McConnhea) Lambert.

Bill graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He worked as a welder for Warren Fabricating.

Bill was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by his life partner, Cecelia Ball of Howland and by nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and four brothers.

According to his wishes, cremation is taking place. Services are private. His urn will be interred in Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

