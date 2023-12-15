WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Davies passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023 in the Trumbull Memorial Hospital at 10:28 a.m. with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Davies was born May 23, 1945 in Warren, Oh a son of William J. and Mary Doyle Davies.

He was a 1963 graduate of Warren City Schools and proudly served in the United States Army.

He was formerly employed with Packard Electric retiring after 30 years of service.



He was a member of the VFW Local # 1090 and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast who participated in various car shows. He often spent his spare time as a member of the Buckaroos Motorcycle Club.



He was survived by his wife, Cheryl Straw of Leavittsburg, Ohio; his daughter, Nichole(Randall) Straw Rozzell of Clayton, North Carolina; brother, James E. Davies of Fowler, Ohio; grandchildren whom he adored, Amelia, Ava and Audrey; a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Matthew D Davies.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 19, 2023 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m.



Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.