LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Davies passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023 in the Trumbull Memorial Hospital at 10:28 a.m. with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Davies was born May 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a son of William J. and Mary Doyle Davies.

He was a 1963 graduate of Warren City Schools and proudly served in the United States Army.

He was formerly employed with Packard Electric retiring after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the VFW Local # 1090 and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast who participated in various car shows. He often spent his spare time as a member of the Buckaroos Motorcycle Club.

He was survived by his wife, Cheryl Straw of Leavittsburg, Ohio; his daughter, Nichole (Randall) Straw Rozzell of Clayton, North Carolina; brother, James E. Davies of Fowler, Ohio; grandchildren whom he adored, Amelia, Ava and Audrey as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Matthew D. Davies.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m.



