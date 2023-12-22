MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Lee Plant, Sr., (many knew him as “Peanut” or “Nut”), a lifelong resident, passed away peacefully in the company of his loved ones on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:54 p.m. at his home.

He was born December 22, 1940 in Warren, the son of Percy Plant and Marguerite Jadwin Plant.

Vernon was a member of Glenn Christian Foundation Church and was very active in the car shows the church sponsored.

He worked forty-two years for Copperweld and CSC as a millwright.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed anything sports related. He loved working on projects and also loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing their sports. And he loved coffee, all day, any time of day.

Vernon is survived and sadly missed by his children: Vernon L. Plant, Jr. of Niles, Diana Cline (Phillip) of Liberty, Howard Duncan (Michele) of Champion, Jamie Duncan (Brenda) Brookfield, Daniel Duncan (Nancy) of Champion, Adam Duncan (Melissa) of Mecca, Beth Cline (Richard) of Niles, Joseph Plant (Marie) of Niles and Jonathan Duncan (Danelle) of Mecca; 32 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and his sister, Frances Diane Bradford (Alan).

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife of forty-two years, Linda Sue Plant, whom he married March 23, 1979 and who passed away March 9, 2021; his daughter, Lisa Osborne; his sister, Ruth Anne Varvir; six brothers: Clement, Paul, Charles, Donald, Richard Dale and Carl Plant; and his four-legged buddy, Sparky.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Christian Foundation Church, 5540 Parkman Rd. N.W., Warren, Ohio 44481. he funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Stephen Sprague officiating.

Interment will follow at Mecca West Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

