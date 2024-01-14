HOWLAND, Ohio – Thomas J. Flynn III, age 91, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley in Poland. He was born December 25, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas J., Jr. and Elizabeth(Howard) Flynn.

Tom was a 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He earned his MBA in Hospital Administration at St. Louis University. He retired as the Executive Director of Lake to River Health Care.

A member of Blessed Sacrament Church, he enjoyed politics, reading, lectures, movies, music, and all things Irish history and Notre Dame.

To help his friends and family know him better, he generously shared what moved him from CDs and DVDs to books like The Family of Man and bits of Irish wisdom. He was endlessly curious about what motivated others and passionately pursued fixing things all manner of problems that humanity faces.

Precious memories of Tom live on with his two children, Daria Flynn (Michael Potter) of Burlington, Kentucky and Thomas J. Flynn IV of Chicago, Illinois; one grandchild Lukas Flynn; and his sister, Theresa Benton of Cleveland.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his loving wife, Mary Nell (Belford) Flynn.

According to his wishes, cremation is taking place. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Feb 1, 2024, at St.Patrick Roman Catholic Church at 1420 Oak Hill Ave, Youngstown, OH 44507 followed by lunch at Michael Alberini’s Restaurant at 1140 Boardman Poland Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514.

