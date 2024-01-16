AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Jean “Judy” Ferguson, age 83 of Austintown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord and rest in eternal peace on Sunday, January 14, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She will be missed deeply but her memory will be cherished.

She was born on November 30, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Virginia R. (nee Huff) Fossesco.

Judy loved going on trips to Las Vegas, visiting different casinos, playing bingo, watching baseball and spending time with her grandchildren, Kevin (Madison) and Sydney (fiancé, Rob Berarducci), who survive.

Judy was one to always make sure everyone made it home “safe”, before she was able to rest herself.

Her son, Robert “Rob” (Kelley) Ferguson, Jr. also survives.

Other than her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Trump.

Per Judy’s wishes, there will not be any calling hours or services and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.