WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Lee “Sam” Wilson, age 75, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on August 23, 1948 in Demopolis, Alabama, the son of the late Sam Wilson and Daisy Mae (nee Williams) Sanders.

Sam attended Warren City Schools and worked as a laborer at General Refractories in Warren.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, basketball and baseball.

He leaves to mourn him, his son, Jason Wilson and his grandchildren, Joshua, Trenton and Isabella Wilson. Also surviving are his siblings, Byron (Lynette) Wilson, Sr., I. Z. Wilson, Julia Wilson, Cheary Wilson McElroy and Dale Armstrong and a host of nieces and nephews and their families.

Other than his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his grandson, Cameron Wilson and his siblings, Hilean Sanders, Alfreda Wilson and Jordan Sanders.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where Elder David Henderson will celebrate Sam’s life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent at www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel Lee “Sam” Wilson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.