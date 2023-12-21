WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel L. Ford, lifelong area resident, entered into eternal rest Monday, December 11, 2023 at home.

He was born July 20, 1949 in Warren, the son of Charles Ford and Mattie Hall.

Sam attended Warren G. Harding High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge and was an accomplished musician, playing keyboards and bongos. He also enjoyed dancing and fishing.

He is sadly missed by his children, all of Warren: Tyrone Ford, Tulea Bennett, Daishein Carthorn, Kamar Bennett (Andrell), Tushalla Carthorn, Tasharra Bennett (Marcus Hemmingway), Shalea Bennett-Crawford (Dionne), Sawaya Skinner (Anthony), Samuel Bennett (Carrie), Charles Bennett, Andrew Bennett (Jenica), and Rueben Bennett; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, all of Warren: Alberta Black, Rochelle Cleveland, and Francine Trescott; and two brothers, Richard Ford of Youngstown and Robert Hall of Virginia.

Preceding him in death are his parents; one daughter, Anita Ford; one sister, Earline Bennett; and one brother, Charles Ford, Jr.

Services are pending.

