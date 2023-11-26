HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie “Ree” Cecconi, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at home under the comforting care of hospice and her family. She passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones that loved her the most.

Rose Marie was born September 24, 1937 in Dillionville, Ohio, the daughter of Steve and Rose (Malinoski) Sabo.

A homemaker, Ree graduated from Warren Consolidated High School in Tiltonsville, Ohio.

She loved her family and loved cooking for the holidays. She enjoyed playing Bingo with friends, spending time with her grandchildren, coloring in her free time, was an avid fan of pogo computer games and had a fond interest in birds. Ree had her very own cockatiel bird, Rocky, for 30+ years, that sadly passed away.

She is sadly missed by her two children, Richard Cecconi, Jr. and Michele Flaminio, both of Howland; four grandchildren, Richard III (Jessica) Cecconi, Terra (Michael) Cvengros, Alan Flaminio and Alexis Flaminio; two great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Betty Fluharty of Niles.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband of 67 years, Richard Cecconi, whom she married November 3, 1956 and who passed May 26, 2019; grandson, Don Flaminio, Jr.; sister, Sandra Lee Sabo; brother, Steve Sabo; brother-in-law, Cecil Fluharty; sister-in-law, Marilynn Dufey and nephew David Fluharty.

Private family services will be held with entombment in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

