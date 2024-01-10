WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roscoe Toles, 82, born March 28, 1941, passed away on January 7, 2024, at home. He was born to Theodore Toles, Sr. and Ella Barnes Toles.

Born in Braceville, Ohio, he attended Braceville schools and was a proud worker of 52 years at St. Joseph’s hospital and was well loved by all the doctors, nurses and staff.

He enjoyed sports of all kinds, particularly Cleveland Indians, Cowboys any football, basketball, boxing and track. Roscoe is remembered as an umpire for the one “safe/out” call during the time his brother owned the Braceville ACs. He loved watching I Love Lucy and any cowboy western movie. He loved a good foot race against his nieces/nephew and great-nieces/nephews.

Roscoe regularly attended Eastside Church of Christ and enjoyed being a member of the choir. He believed in his heart that Jesus is Lord.

He is survived by his brothers, Walter Thomas (Ursula) Toles and John Bricker Toles, as well as special nieces, Gwendolyn (Terry) Shavers and Carolyn (Carl) Wilkerson, who were raised as his sisters.

He is preceded in death by siblings, Theodore (Jean) Toles, George (Barbara) Toles, Emma Lou, Louise and Alla Bee Toles, Leota Bruton and Thelma Farrior; sister-in-law, Judith Toles and a special great-nephew that he loved, Etianne Whitaker.

He was loved by his nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at East Side Church of Christ, 1750 Niles Road SE, Warren, OH 44484; friends and family may call one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Friends will be received at 1427 Westwood Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Roscoe’s caregivers, Danielle Barrickman and Kayla Smith.

