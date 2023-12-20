WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger D. Sumpter, age 72, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 22, 2023, at his residence.

He was born March 9, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Harry L. and Louise L. (Langfeld) Sumpter.

Roger worked at Republic Steel for 48 years. His entire life he was a hard-working man to the end. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was loved by many in the community.

Roger had a great sense of humor and a wonderful storyteller. He was always ready to go on an adventure with his family and loved the beach and sunsets. Roger was a kind of person who would randomly buy candy for children who were less fortunate. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, working with model planes and cars, playing keno and scratching lottery tickets. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. (Dawson) Sumpter; sons, Bryan M. Sumpter and Roger C. Sumpter; daughter, Michelle L. Sumpter; brother, Ron Sumpter (Danny); five grandchildren, Gregory Wilson, Emily Sumpter, Alyssa Sumpter, Leah Sumpter and Dominic Sumpter, along with his best friend, Mick Fucci.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and his brother, Rodney Sumpter.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Staton Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio. A service will be held following calling hours.

Condolences can be sent at www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

