WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. Lewis of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

He was born on July 2, 1978.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.