WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ned E. Lacy, age 74, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 18, 1949 in London, Alabama, the son of Ned, Sr. and Bertha (Toland) Lacey.

Ned served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

Ned was employed at Trumbull Mobile Meals. He worked here for over ten years up until the day he passed. He was well loved by staff, volunteers and clients that he delivered to. He went above and beyond every day to ensure our clients received hot, nutritious meals.

Ned enjoyed movies, reading and music.

Ned was also a member of the Mahoning Naus Club in Warren.

He is survived by his sister, Willie Ann Patterson of Alabama; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his sister, Gloria Lacey and his nephew, Shon Lacey

Calling hours are 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

