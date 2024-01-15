WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Moore, Sr., age 70, entered eternal rest Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Heath Center in Youngstown.

He was born December 10, 1953, in Moorhead, Mississippi, the son of Johnnie Lee Riles and Juanita Moore-Coleman.

Maurice attended Warren Western Reserve High School and worked as a laborer for Thomas Steel and security for Packard Electric.

He made a name for himself as a local professional musician. Over the years, he was a music producer and a band leader, as well as a guitarist in other bands. He also had his own radio station and was a mentor to all he crossed paths within the music industry, and he loved making incense, having his own label named Shanberry Distributers which he named after his children Shannon and Johnathan. He was a member of Second Baptist Church.

Precious memories of Maurice live on with his beloved wife of forty-seven years, Gail (Williams) Moore, whom he married June 25, 1977; three children: Maurice Moore, Jr. (Stacey) of Youngstown, Jonathan B. Moore, Sr. (Shani) of Warren, and Shannon D. Moore of Warren; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nine sisters: Ophelia Coleman Harsch (Johnny) of Warren, Deborah Coleman Clark of Youngstown, Vonnie D. Coleman of Warren, Brenda Coleman of Toledo, Jacqueline Coleman of Dayton, Mary Demetrios Coleman of San Antonio, Tex., Mary Frances Coleman of Warren, Shenita Paulette Lawson of Warren, and Lula Mae Riles of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one stepbrother, Raymond “Sam” Tate (Obie) of Ethelsville, Ala.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and their families.

His parents and his father/stepfather, David Coleman, precede him in death.

Calling hours are 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024, at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. S.W., Warren, Ohio 44483. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Todd Johnson officiating.

