HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew J. Wagner, age 26, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Hospitals – Portage in Ravenna.

He was born May 30, 1997 in Warren, the son of John P. and Jennifer (Anthony) Wagner.

Matthew was a graduate of Maplewood High School.

He was a hunter, loved the outdoors, and loved all animals. A gentle, creative, and determined soul, he could pick up anything and do it well.

Precious memories of Matthew live on with his mother, Jennifer Wagner of Leavittsburg; two sisters, Kayla Myers (Kevin) of Vienna and Madison Anthony of Leavittsburg; three brothers: Justin Wagner of Youngstown, Zachary Wagner (Alyssa) of Cortland, and Ethan Arrowood of Leavittsburg; and his aunt and uncle, Heather and James Wagner of Howland.

Preceding him in death are his father and his brother, Cody Wagner.

Calling hours are 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where the memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Mark Cohen officiating.

