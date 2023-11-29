WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Hanewall) Dedow of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

She was born on March 2, 1932 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Evelyn and Fred Hanewall.

She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1949 and from the Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing (Rockford, Illinois) in 1954. Prior to her marriage, she worked as a Registered Nurse at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Ill., the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, and Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She married Donald R. Dedow in June 1957.

She was a stay-at-home mom after the birth of her three children and was very involved in their lives and school activities. She volunteered for the American Red Cross Blood Drives and was a member of the Trumbull Country Club. She was an expert seamstress and home decorator. She traveled the world extensively with her late husband.

She was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, Ohio.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Claire) of Naples, Florida, daughter, Diane (Charles) of Beaverton, Michigan, son, Todd (Susan) of Catonsville, Maryland, sister, Nancy (Charles) Stacy of Rockford, Illinois, and sister-in-law, Sandra Hanewall, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, ten grandchildren, and eight great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents, her brother, William, and one grandson.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where memorial services will follow at 1:00 pm.

A private family burial will be held.

Material contributions can be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church or to the National Packard Museum in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences can be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

