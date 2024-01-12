WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Farewell, Life of the Party: Remembering Marcus, a Husband, Father, and Friend.

Marcus Leroy Komora, Sr., a beacon of laughter and good times, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 7, 2024, leaving a void that can never be filled.

Born on September 20, 1978, Marcus could simply fill a room with his infectious laugh; he had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and special. His heart was as big as his smile, and his kindness extended to every soul he encountered.

He truly loved his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Satese(Lee), and they were married for 19 years. He called his mother his best friend and spoke with her daily. His son was his greatest joy. He wasn’t just Dad; he was his little league baseball coach, a cheerleader, always in his corner with a pep talk and a proud grin. Their shared love for The Ohio State Buckeyes was legendary, game days a riot of scarlet and gray, fueled by Marcus’s contagious enthusiasm. But he enjoyed nothing more than watching his son play football or run track at John F. Kennedy Eagles sporting events.

Marcus worked for Tata Steel for 18 years. Before working there, he rose to the rank of captain at a correctional facility. Marcus was a passionate chef by hobby, his kitchen a stage where he whipped up his culinary masterpieces, each bite an explosion of flavor and love. He cooked not just for the nourishment but for the joy of watching others savor his creations. And those ribs? Well, let’s just say the legend lives on.

He leaves behind a family heartbroken but forever grateful for his love: his wife, Satese Komora (Lee); his son, Marcus Komora Jr.(Warren), his pride and joy; his loving parents, Adrian and Marie Komora of Warren; his two sisters, Leah Borden (Greg) of (Macedonia) and Lindsey Komora of Macedonia, and his brother, Stephan Komora of Warren, preceded in death by maternal Mary and Isom Julian of Warren and paternal grandmother, Jean Crosen.

Marcus, our friend, our family, the chef, the coach, the cheerleader, the life of the party – we miss you already. You may be gone, but your laughter echoes in our hearts, your smile illuminates our memories, and your spirit will forever be woven into the fabric of our lives

A celebration of Marcus’ life will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at New Jerusalem Fellowship, 2555 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44485. Flowers can be sent directly to the church. Calling hours will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the service will start at Noon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

