WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Darnell Black, age 59, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 29, 2023, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born December 30, 1963, in Cleveland, the son of Emery Jesse Black and Lavarn (Surrell) Black.

A gifted mechanic, Larry held ASC certification and owned Larry’s Automotive in Warren.

He was Baptist by faith and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Fond memories of Larry live on with his devoted wife, Tina M. (Stapel) Black; two daughters, Tia M. Grace Pope of Warren and Cynthia M. Phillips of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one son, Brandon Phillips (Shaina Bowles) of Warren and seven grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a brother, Jessie Black and a sister.

Calling hours are 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

